At least six people were killed and 15 were injured when a truck driver deliberately mowed down people in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon in what authorities are investigating as an act of terror, officials tell News 4 New York.

More than a dozen people were hit when a Home Depot rental truck zoomed at least 10 blocks down a popular bike bath from West Houston to Chambers streets. Witnesses at the scene said the man also hit a school bus at some point during the alleged rampage.

Sources said that at some point, the man yella 'Allahu ackbar."

Sources said that the driver hit a truck at Chambers street and got out of the vehicle with a gun. A witness said the man then fired the weapons -- which sources said may have been a BB gun.

"A guy got out with his biker jacket and started shootin gup the place," he said. "All the kids were in the courtyard at P.S. 89 and started running."

He was then shot by police, according to sources. He's in custody, police say.

A U.S. counterterrorism official told NBC News that the intelligence community is unaware of any claims of responsibility in the attack at this time.

Sources initially said they were responding to a report of at least five people shot near West and Chambers streets in Tribeca, but officials say their investigation now shows the injuries may have come from the truck crash.

Students from Stuyvesant High School and other witnesses in the area tweeted that they'd heard gunshots. A message has been left with the Department of Education.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street in Tribeca, which is near a community college, Stuyvesant High School, and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

According to audio recorded by the service Broadcastify, the NYPD cleared the area around the truck to bring in bomb squads shortly after the violent episode.

“Box truck on Chambers and West, we need that area cleared,” said one officer. “We need everybody away from that truck."

Both Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo were headed to the scene. President Donald Trump's office said in a statement that he and Chief of Staff John Kelly are monitoring the situation.