A group of young suspects savagely attacked and beat a pair of teenagers inside a Long Island Burger King, police say. (WARNING: The video contains graphic content that could be hard to watch for some viewers.) (Published 3 hours ago)

A group of young suspects savagely attacked and beat a pair of teenagers inside a Long Island Burger King, an apparently unprovoked beating that was captured on video, police say.

Nassau County police said five men and two women brutally beat two 16-year-old boys inside the fast-food restaurant on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream last month. After the attack, the group of suspects took off.

The two victims were treated for cuts and bruises at an area hospital, police said.

Cops have not revealed a possible motive for the attack, but they said it doesn’t appear to be gang-related.

Video from inside the Burger King shows the group of suspects punching and kicking the victims during the brawl.

Police say they are still investigating and urge witnesses to call them with tips. The attackers remain at large.

