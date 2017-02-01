A girl who attends a Long Island school for students with physical disabilities reacts when the Harlem Globetrotters places a spinning basketball on her finger. (Published 41 minutes ago)

When the Harlem Globetrotters visited a Long Island school for students with physical disabilities, one student there likely didn't expect to be able to twirl a basketball on her finger.

But when Layla, who's in a wheelchair, was drawn in by the Globetrotters for the stunt at the assembly at Henry Viscardi School last week, she was stunned to find the ball spinning on her finger, with the help of a few Globetrotters.

Her ear-to-ear grin transformed into a gasp of astonishment, and her eyes grew wide as the ball twirled. The assembly erupted in cheers and applause.

The Globetrotters have invited Layla to join the team for a VIP experience at their games at Madison Square Garden later this month.

The Harlem Globetrotters perform all over the world.