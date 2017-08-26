Fire Truck Hits SUV in Queens, 7 People Hurt: FDNY - NBC New York
Fire Truck Hits SUV in Queens, 7 People Hurt: FDNY

    Fire Truck Hits SUV in Queens, 7 People Hurt: FDNY
    A firetruck collided with an SUV in Queens, injuring seven people, the FDNY says.

    A fire truck responding to a high-rise fire in Queens collided with another vehicle on Saturday, hurting seven people, the FDNY said. 

    The fire truck struck the other vehicle at Kissena Boulevard and Booth Memorial Avenue, near Kissena Park in Flushing, the FDNY said. 

    Seven civilians were hurt, including a child in serious condition, firefighters said. 

    An adult was also in serious but stable condition, the FDNY said. 

    Five people suffered minor injuries, firefighters said. 

    Video from the scene showed a black Mercedes-Benz GL-450 on its side on the street. Many of the windows were smashed. 

    The fire was reported on the ninth floor of a 25-story building a few blocks from the crash site. 

