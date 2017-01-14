Live Wire Falls on Fire Truck, 2 Firefighters Hurt: Police

Live wires fell on a fire truck while firefighters battled a blaze at a house on Long Island, police said. Two firefighters were hurt.

The firefighters were working to put out flames at a house on Arnold Avenue in West Babylon, the Suffolk County Police Department said. That's when the live wires fell on their truck.

One of the firefighters went to the hospital for an injured knee. The second was hurt but not hospitalized.

The family whose home burned got out without injury, police say.

Arnold Avenue was closed between Elwood and Arlington roads, police said.