An Amber Alert has been issued in New York for a 2-year-old girl police say was snatched by her father after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife on Staten Island Tuesday morning. (Published 41 minutes ago)

What to Know Kim Woo was snatched from a home on Staten Island Tuesday morning

State Police say they think she could be in "imminent danger"

The little girl is about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing pink pajamas

An Amber Alert has been issued in New York for a 2-year-old girl police say was snatched by her father after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife on Staten Island Tuesday morning.

State Police say little Kim Woo may be in "imminent danger." She was taken from a home on Ismay Street and Willowbrook wearing only pink pajamas.

Her father, Johnny Woo, was last seen driving a 2014 black Kia Sorrento with a New York registration of GHH8886. The vehicle was last spotted traveling east on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, possibly heading for the Bronx.

The 45-year-old suspect is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. His daughter is described as being 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds; she has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the state's Amber Alert hotline at 1-866-697-2623.

Woo's estranged wife was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the attack.