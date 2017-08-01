Man Hurt in Plunge From Balcony at World Trade Center Oculus - NBC New York
Man Hurt in Plunge From Balcony at World Trade Center Oculus

    Man Hurt in Plunge From Balcony at World Trade Center Oculus
    In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New Yor

    A man was hurt in a plunge at the World Trade Center transit hub in lower Manhattan Tuesday, though it wasn't immediately clear if he fell or jumped.

    Officials got a call about a person plunging three stories into the Oculus around noon Tuesday. Photos posted to social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding a man on the ground below the balcony. 

    Port Authority officials say the man, in his 40s, plunged from the East staircase. The degree of the plunge wasn't immediately clear, nor was the extent of the man's injuries. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

