Man Hurt in Plunge From Balcony at World Trade Center Oculus

A man was hurt in a plunge at the World Trade Center transit hub in lower Manhattan Tuesday, though it wasn't immediately clear if he fell or jumped.

Officials got a call about a person plunging three stories into the Oculus around noon Tuesday. Photos posted to social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding a man on the ground below the balcony.

Port Authority officials say the man, in his 40s, plunged from the East staircase. The degree of the plunge wasn't immediately clear, nor was the extent of the man's injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.