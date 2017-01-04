Extremely Rare Whale Washes Up Dead on New Jersey Beach

A Blainsville's beaked whale washed up on Island Beach State Park, the first time in 27 years the rare whale washed up on a New Jersey shore.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported Wednesday that the 15-foot male weighed roughly 800 pounds when it was found at Island Beach State Park. It was already decomposing when found, so it was not clear when the animal actually died.

The last time this particular type of whale washed up in the state was 1989. Part of that animal is in the center's museum in Brigantine.

According to the conservation charity WDC, the whale is known for a beak that resembles a dolphin's, and prefers deeper, tropical waters.