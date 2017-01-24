Lauren Scala heads to three restaurants that are just as good for you, as they are delicious. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

The first thing you should know about New York Restaurant Week is that it is not actually a week. The semiannual celebration of New York's food scene started Monday, Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 10.

Here are a few other things you should know:

Which restaurants are participating?

Hundreds of New York City restaurants are participating in the event. From seafood to Asutralian cuisine, and plenty of options in between, you are sure to find a prix fixe menu to please even the pickiest of eaters.

You can take a look at all of the participating restaurants here.

How much does it cost?

The restaurants are offering $29 prix fixe lunch menus and $42 dinner menus. Some restaurants are also offering a Sunday brunch for $29 per person.

Each menu includes a choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert. Some restaurants may also offer a drink special.

Should I make a reservation?

The official NYC Restaurant Week website says reservations are highly recommended, though not required to be offered the prix fixe menus.

The site suggests making reservations through OpenTable.

Are there any restrictions?

Most restaurants do not offer their prix fixe menus on Saturdays.