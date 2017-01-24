Everything You Need to Know About New York City Restaurant Week 2017 | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Everything You Need to Know About New York City Restaurant Week 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lauren Scala heads to three restaurants that are just as good for you, as they are delicious. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

    The first thing you should know about New York Restaurant Week is that it is not actually a week. The semiannual celebration of New York's food scene started Monday, Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 10.

    Here are a few other things you should know:

    Zagat 2017: Top NYC Restaurants and New Dining Trends

    Zagat 2017: Top NYC Restaurants and New Dining Trends
    lostacos1.com

    Which restaurants are participating?

    Hundreds of New York City restaurants are participating in the event. From seafood to Asutralian cuisine, and plenty of options in between, you are sure to find a prix fixe menu to please even the pickiest of eaters.

    Craziest Food Heists: Nabisco Cookies, Crackers

    [NATL] The Craziest Food Heists

    You can take a look at all of the participating restaurants here.

    How much does it cost?

    The restaurants are offering $29 prix fixe lunch menus and $42 dinner menus. Some restaurants are also offering a Sunday brunch for $29 per person.

    Each menu includes a choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert. Some restaurants may also offer a drink special.

    Should I make a reservation?

    The official NYC Restaurant Week website says reservations are highly recommended, though not required to be offered the prix fixe menus.

    The site suggests making reservations through OpenTable.

    Are there any restrictions?

    Most restaurants do not offer their prix fixe menus on Saturdays.

    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us