The Indian Point nuclear plant in Westchester will shut down by 2021 under a deal reached between New York state and Entergy, the utility company that owns the facility, sources with knowledge of the deal told NBC 4 New York. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017)

What to Know Indian Point operator Entergy confirmed the nuclear power plant will close starting in 2020

Closing the Indian Point plan has been a priority for Gov. Cuomo

Sources said last week a deal was imminent to shutter the plant by 2021

The operator of the Indian Point nuclear power plant confirmed Monday the plant will close starting in 2020.

Entergy, in a statement, said the closure was part of a settlement with New York state officials regarding the plant's licensing.

Sources familiar with the talks told NBC 4 New York last week that the plant would close.

Gov. Cuomo, a Democrat, has long called for shutting down the plant, which has the capacity to generate more than 2,000 megawatts, or about a quarter of the power consumed in New York City and Westchester.

Cuomo said Monday transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service. He says other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity.

For decades, the families who live in the shadow of the two towering nuclear reactors have been divided between embracing the energy which powers thousands of homes and businesses, and the worry about its potential danger.