Police say at least 12 people fell sick inside the New Jersey home. (Published 46 minutes ago)

At least a dozen people in New Jersey were rushed to hospitals after being sickened by carbon monoxide, police say.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Fennimore Court in Flanders around 7:30 p.m. Monday after some people had gotten poisoned and fell unconscious. Police and firefighters removed eight people from inside and took them to area hospitals to be treated.

The other four people injured were police officers, officials said. Two people were so badly sickened they were airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, police said.

Authorities said firefighters found levels of 1,600 parts per million of carbon monoxide inside the home. The usual level is zero.

The cause of the leak is still being investigated.