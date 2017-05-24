Drone Used in Daring Rescue of Skippy the Dog, Trapped Halfway Down a 400-Foot Gorge in New York | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Drone Used in Daring Rescue of Skippy the Dog, Trapped Halfway Down a 400-Foot Gorge in New York

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

    What to Know

    • Skippy went missing at Letchworth State Park two days ago

    • Authorities got a call about a barking dog possibly stuck in the gorge, and rescuers used a drone to pinpoint the pup's location

    • A rescuer was lowered down and brought the dog to safety

    A lost dog named Skippy was rescued after being trapped about halfway down a 400-foot gorge on Monday, authorities say. 

    Authorities responded to reports about a barking dog possibly stuck in the gorge area of Hogsback Overlook at Letchworth State Park, about 60 miles east of Buffalo. 

    Unbelievable Animals: Painting Pig's Art Sells for Up $2,000

    [NATL] Unbelievable Animal Stories

    The gorge is steep and wooded for roughly 200 feet before it transitions to a sheer vertical shale wall to the bottom. The area is too steep to climb back up and has a sheer vertical drop below, authorities say. 

    Police couldn't see Skippy; they could only hear his barks. So park police worked with Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to use a drone to help pinpoint Skippy's location before lowering a rescuer down. 

    Skippy, who had gone missing in the park two days earlier, was returned to his owner with only minor cuts and scratches.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us