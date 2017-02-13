A 75-year-old woman was mauled to death at her Queens home early Monday by a mixed-breed Mastiff she had recently adopted from a local shelter, according to sources familiar with the investigation and published reports.

Louise Hermida was pronounced dead at a hospital after the attack at her Long Island City home on 27th Street. Investigators say police responding to a 911 call found her with severe trauma to her upper torso.

Her autistic son, 39-year-old Daniel Ferraro, was attacked in the left leg by the dog and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The dog was taken to animal control services in Manhattan.

According to the Daily News, the woman had planned to return the recently-adopted dog to the shelter because of its "overly aggressive" behavior. There was no immediate comment from animal care officials.

Mastiffs are generally of mild temperament, animal advocates say. They tend to live about 8 to 10 years and can grow to be up to 200 pounds.