A Delta flight made an emergency landing at Kennedy Airport Tuesday when a passenger complained of a headache from fumes coming from the cockpit.

Delta flight 981 was headed to Atlanta from Boston when there was a report of fumes on board, according to Port Authority.

The plane landed at JFK just after 3:30 p.m.

There was no report of any further injuries or illness. The plane resumed its flight just after 5 p.m.