A baby who was less than 24 hours old died on a sidewalk in Midtown, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call on West 46th Street at 8 a.m. and found a woman holding the unconscious newborn, police said.

EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine how he or she died.

The woman was taken to Mt Sinai West Hospital for evaluation.

Police said an investigation into the death is ongoing.