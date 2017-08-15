Cuomo to Propose 'Charlottesville Provisions' to State Hate Crimes Law - NBC New York
Cuomo to Propose 'Charlottesville Provisions' to State Hate Crimes Law

    Drone video shows the moment James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    (Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017)

    What to Know

    • The so-called Charlottesville provisions to the state's hate crimes law would make it a felony to riot, or incite to riot, when the activity

    • Cuomo's office made the announcement Tuesday; the governor said, "The ugly events that took place in Charlottesville must never be repeated"

    • In New York City, hate crimes against nearly all groups are on the rise, according to the latest stats from the NYPD

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make rioting targeted at protected classes a hate crime, in response to last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, his office said on Tuesday.

    Under legislation to be proposed by the governor, the so-called Charlottesville provisions to the state's hate crimes law would make it a felony to riot, or incite to riot, when the activity is targeted at a protected class of people.

    "The ugly events that took place in Charlottesville must never be repeated, and in New York we're going to stand united against hate in all of its forms," Cuomo said in a statement. 

    New York law defines a hate crime as a specific offense that targets victims "because of a perception or belief about their race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation," his office added. 

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

