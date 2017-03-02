Gov. Cuomo has announced a series of free tax filing assistance pop-ups for low-and middle-income New Yorkers this week.

Taxpayers with a gross household income of $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify for the free assistance using free online software.

The three events take place in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan:

Friday, March 3

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal

230 W. 72nd St., Suite 2F

New York, NY 10023

Saturday, March 4

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

United Neighborhood Housing Program

2751 Grand Concourse

Bronx, NY 10468

Saturday, March 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow

280 Wyckoff Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Those who can't attend the events can still accress the free software at tax.ny.gov.