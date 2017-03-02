Gov. Cuomo has announced a series of free tax filing assistance pop-ups for low-and middle-income New Yorkers this week.
Taxpayers with a gross household income of $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify for the free assistance using free online software.
The three events take place in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan:
Friday, March 3
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal
230 W. 72nd St., Suite 2F
New York, NY 10023
Saturday, March 4
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
United Neighborhood Housing Program
2751 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10468
Saturday, March 11
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow
280 Wyckoff Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11237
Those who can't attend the events can still accress the free software at tax.ny.gov.
