Cuomo Announces Free Tax Filing Pop-Ups in NYC | NBC New York
Cuomo Announces Free Tax Filing Pop-Ups in NYC

    Gov. Cuomo reveals a three-day free tax filing assistance in New York City beginning Friday.

    Gov. Cuomo has announced a series of free tax filing assistance pop-ups for low-and middle-income New Yorkers this week. 

    Taxpayers with a gross household income of $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify for the free assistance using free online software. 

    The three events take place in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan: 

    Friday, March 3
    11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal
    230 W. 72nd St., Suite 2F
    New York, NY 10023

    Saturday, March 4
    10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    United Neighborhood Housing Program
    2751 Grand Concourse
    Bronx, NY 10468

    Saturday, March 11
    10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow
    280 Wyckoff Ave.
    Brooklyn, NY 11237

    Those who can't attend the events can still accress the free software at tax.ny.gov

    Published 40 minutes ago

