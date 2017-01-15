Police at the scene in Patchogue, where a man was shot in the shoulder after resisting arrest early Sunday morning.

A police officer shot and wounded a Long Island driver after he resisted arrest for a DWI early Sunday, Suffolk County Police officials said.

The Suffolk County cop pursued the 34-year-old driver for a DWI near North Ocean Avenue at around 2:45 a.m., police said.

When apprehended by the officer, the suspect refused to comply with his commands and resisted arrest. The officer then fired one shot and hit the driver in his shoulder, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said there is a full and thorough investigation underway.