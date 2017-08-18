A worker was taken to a hospital in unknown condition following a construction accident at a Manhattan condominium project Friday, authorities say.

Fire officials were called to the 52-story tower under construction at 281 Fifth Avenue, near 30th Street, after getting a call about the accident around 9:40 a.m.

The nature of the accident wasn't immediately clear.

The finished building, due to be completed in 2019, is expected to house more than 100 condo units and thousands of square feet of retail space.

