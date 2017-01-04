What to Know Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s in the city Wednesday

A cold air mass moves in overnight, sending temperatures into the 20s with wind gusts that'll make it feel like 10 degrees or colder

Frigid weather is in store for the weekend, with the mercury not expected to climb above 30 on Sunday

Enjoy the mild temperatures Wednesday. A bitter cold front is set to descend on the tri-state area, sending temperatures plunging into the 20s in the city overnight and setting the stage for a shivering span of four days that will include below-freezing temps this weekend.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the low 50s in the city and on parts of Long Island, with afternoon sunshine making it feel even warmer. Winds pick up through the day ahead of the looming cold air mass and Storm Team 4 expects it to become quite breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph possible in spots.

Temperatures plunge overnight, and Thursdays highs are only expected to hit the mid-30s. A quick-moving coastal storm provides a chance of snow late Thursday into Friday; Storm Team 4 says it's not expected to be a strong system, leaving some light accumulations if any mainly along the coast.

Another more powerful storm is expected to move off the coast Saturday into Sunday, though the track remains highly uncertain.

Meanwhile, temperatures this weekend are expected to be bitterly cold, with highs capping out at 32 and 29 degrees Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The arctic chill sticks through the start of next work week, with the mercury not expected to reach above 30 until Tuesday.