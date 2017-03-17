Man Nabbed With $83K of Cocaine Taped to Legs at JFK: Officials | NBC New York
Man Nabbed With $83K of Cocaine Taped to Legs at JFK: Officials

The case is glaringly similar to another one earlier this month where investigators say they found $164,000 worth of cocaine taped to a different traveler's legs

    A man was busted with more than $83,000 in cocaine taped to his legs when he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday, the second time in two weeks customs officials nabbed a suspect for the offense.

    Photos of the suspects released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are glaringly similar, though in the earlier case, the man had cast-like coverings holding the drugs to his legs. This time, the man used duct tape.

    Both men were coming to New York from the Dominican Republic when they were apprehended, though officials have not suggested the cases are linked. The man arrested Thursday, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, appeared nervous when he arrived at the Queens airport and was taken for a search. 

    Officers then discovered the packages containing about 5 pounds of cocaine.

    In the bust earlier this month, customs officials said they were suspicious of the man's particularly snug pants. They say they found 10 pounds of cocaine on him. Both men face charges of federal narcotics smuggling. 

