Officials released a photo of the man's lower body that shows his thighs and legs covered with what look like casts.

A man returning to New York from the Dominican Republic was arrested after customs authorities found about 10 pounds of cocaine worth $164,000 in his pants when he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport last week, authorities say.

The man, a U.S. citizen, looked nervous and his pants "appeared to be rather snug" when he presented himself for inspection at the Queens hub Saturday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said Friday.

He was taken to a private search room, where investigators found packages of the drug taped around both of his legs, the spokesman said. A photo taken of the man's lower body shows his thighs and legs covered in what look like casts.

The man faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office in the Eastern District Court of New York.