The cat of a Brooklyn woman who was killed in a fire is recovering at a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive.

Brigitte Jones the cat was pulled from a Sunday morning apartment fire in Bay Ridge by firefighters.

Her owner, who has not been identified, was found dead in the kitchen of the apartment on 94th Street.

A good Samaritan, Laura DiPaola, says firefighters put a child-size oxygen mask on Brigitte and tried to give her water. When it was clear the cat was still alive, DiPaola offered to driver her to the vet.

“When the firefighters brought her out of the building she looked dead. Her mouth was dangling open and she was covered in black soot from the fire,” the good Samaritan, Laura DiPaola, said.

DiPaola took the cat to Veterinary Emergency & Referral Group, where she was recovering this week.

Although Brigitte has the beginning stages of infection in her lungs, she’s being treated with antibiotics and is expected to recover.

“She is lucky to be alive,” said Dr. Jillian DiFazio, of VERG. “Even after escaping from a fire, pets are often prone to developing infection and even pneumonia.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to Brigitte since her owner has died. The cost of her care is currently being covered by Positive Tails, which works with rescue groups that find animals new homes.