A woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment after firefighters put out a kitchen fire, officials said.

The fire late Saturday broke out in the kitchen an apartment on 94th Street in Bay Ridge, the FDNY said.

When the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found a woman in the apartment who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire and the Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.