At a centennial celebration of the Catholic Charities of New York, Cardinal Dolan recalls the time a police officer raided a soup kitchen he managed. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Cardinal Dolan: "We Don't Care About Religious Affiliation, Only if You're in Need"

In an address delivered to philanthropic figures and state and city officials, Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced a $100 million fundraising campaign for New York City's human services Sunday afternoon.

The privately funded initiative will be put toward improvements in the city's human services for New Yorkers in need. Combined with additional private funding from the Catholic Charities of New York (CCNY), the project will contribute over $4-5 billion over the next five years.

Notable city officials, including Sen. Charles Schumer, Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman were in attendance to mark the 100th anniversary of CCNY.

Dolan took the stage to a round of applause and cracked jokes with the audience before diving into the history of CCNY and its efforts to help vulnerable adults and children regardless of religious affiliation, including victims of Hurricane Sandy.

"Part of the genius of catholic charities, and certainly the wisdom of this city, community and country we cherish is the conviction that we are all in this together," he said.

A cornerstone project of the centennial celebration will be a partnership between CCNY, the city and the state to build affordable housing in the Bronx, Dolan said. He added that the parish will also work with the Bowery Residents Committee create a safe haven with the homeless in Harlem.

To fight opioid addiction, Catholic Charities will partner with the state and a recently constructed recovery center in Sullivan County to house HEART, the Heroin Epidemic Archiocese Response Team.

"Help lasts a while, hope endures forever," he said. "We're not just talking about a hundred years, we're talking about eternity."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo proclaimed April 24 as Catholic Charities Day to honor the organization's continual efforts to help the city since 1917. He thanked the parish's commitment to social justice and the clergymen who helped uphold its mission.