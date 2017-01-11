Courtesy of the Port Authority of NY and NJ

A Bronx man was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport Tuesday for falsely impersonating an FDNY employee, sources from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

Jose Vasquez was parked in a no-standing area in front of JFK Airport's Teminal 8 at around 8:40 p.m., law source said.

When he was approached by a Port Authority Police Officer, he presented an identification card and shield. Displayed on the dashboard of his 2017 Toyota Sienna was a placard that read "Fire Dept. City of NY."

Law enforcement officials said that the 51-year-old claimed to be an FDNY employee on official business. The officer knew that Vasquez had previously been arreted for unlawful solicitation. An investigation determined that the placard, ID and shield he presented were forged.

Vasquez was arrested and subsequently charged with criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal trespassing, trespassing in a no standing area except authorized vehiles. Officials said his car was impounded.