Small Gas Explosion Reported on Same Bronx Block Where Suspected Drug Den Blew Up Last Year, Killing Fire Chief - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Small Gas Explosion Reported on Same Bronx Block Where Suspected Drug Den Blew Up Last Year, Killing Fire Chief

By Michael George

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Small Gas Explosion Reported on Same Bronx Block Where Suspected Drug Den Blew Up Last Year, Killing Fire Chief
    NBC 4 NY
    Scene of small gas explosion in Bronx Thursday

    A small gas explosion blew out the back door of a Bronx home on the same block where a blast killed an FDNY fire chief last year, fire officials say. 

    Neighbors say they heard a deafening boom from the house at 287 West 234th St. in Kingsbridge at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday. 

    "It was loud, it sounded like a huge tractor truck had fallen from high above," said neighbor Mary Lahti. 

    "I almost thought a very large truck had hit a very large pothole," said Jim Lahti. 

    FDNY Battalion Chief Killed After Bronx Explosion

    [NY] Falling Debris Kills FDNY Battalion Chief When Suspected Drug Den Explodes in Bronx; Person of Interest Detained
    An FDNY battalion chief was killed by falling debris when a suspected drug den exploded in the Bronx Tuesday, leveling a two-story home and injuring at least 12 other people. Ray Villeda reports.
    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016)

    No one was inside the three-story home at the time of the blast, and no one was hurt. Neighbors say they think the people living in the home were away at the time. 

    "We're all OK, and apparently nobody was even hurt in that house, which is good," said Jim Lahti. 

    Con Edison was on the scene investigating. 

    Another home on the same block exploded last September, killing a fire chief responding to the scene. That home was a suspected drug den, authorities have said, and two men were indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy. 

    "It's not a very safe feeling to know, if you're going to bed and experience something again, so we're just wondering what's going on," said Mary Lahti. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us