Former Polish foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, posted video onto his Twitter account, showing people lying injured on the Westminster Bridge on March 22, 2017.

The NYPD is stepping up security at British locations in the city, including the United Nations and consular offices, as a precaution in response to a possible terror attack that locked down Parliament Wednesday.

Police said counter-terror teams would be sent to provide additional security at the locations, which is customary in such scenarios, and that the NYPD is closely monitoring the situation in Britain.

There is no known threat to New York City.

Parliament was locked down Wednesday after an attacker stabbed an officer and was then shot by police, and witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the nearby Westminster Bridge. London police said they were treating the attack as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

It was not clear exactly what happened or how many people were injured. On the bridge, witnesses said a vehicle struck several people, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

The former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that showed people lying injured on the bridge.

Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard Centre for European Studies, says he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being "mown down" by a car.

Witnesses in Parliament reported hearing sounds like gunfire.

"There has been a serious incident within the estate. It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police," said David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, in remarks to the body.

He mentioned that there were "reports of further violent incidents" in the area but did not want to speculate until getting confirmation with police.

Police said officers were also called to a "firearms incident" on Westminster Bridge.

Prime Minister Theresa May's press office said May is "safe and at work." Queen Elizabeth was at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

The incident took place about two-and-a-half hours after the start of the weekly question-and-answer-style debate the prime minister holds in the House of Commons.

The incident comes as Belgium marks the one-year anniversary of terrorist attacks at the Brussels airport and subway system that killed 32 people and wounded more than 300. Those March 22, 2016, attacks were blamed on the Islamic State group.

London was the target of a major terrorist attack in 2005, when four suicide bombers detonated backpacks filled with explosives on the city’s public transportation, killing 52 people. And the city has a long history of dealing with attacks.

