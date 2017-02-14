Top 30 Cities for Dating Revealed

What to Know Raleigh, North Carolina, was ranked the best city in the country for dating, according to the report

New York came in at No. 10, but fewer than half of survey respondents were satisfied with the dating pool

Women (52 percent) were more likely than men (42 percent) in New York to report positive responses

Apartment hunters look at many factors when deciding where to live -- and, for many, the dating pool is a significant one.

Rental site ApartmentList.com culled data from the more than 13,000 responses to its annual survey to determine the top 30 metropolitan areas for dating.

New York came in at No. 10. And while there may be ample opportunity for dating in the city and surrounding areas, ApartmentList.com found there's also opportunity for improvement.

A hair less than half (49.5 percent) of respondents in New York were satisified with their dating opportunities, with women (52 percent) more likely than men (42 percent) to report positive responses. College-educated renters reported being more satisfied with dating opportunities.

According to the survey, Raleigh, North Carolina, was ranked the No. 1 metro area in the country for dating, while San Antonio, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts, came in second and third, respectively. Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top five.