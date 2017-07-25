Baby Dies As Breastfeeding Mom Falls Asleep: NYPD

An infant boy died in his mother's arms as she breastfed him in their home Tuesday morning, the NYPD says.

The 2-month-old baby, Caleb Choi, was found unconscious and unresponsive when officers responded to the Arden Avenue home on Staten Island at around 5:30 a.m., police said.

Police say the boy's mother fell asleep while breastfeeding him, then woke up to find the child not breathing.

The boy was taken to Staten Island University Hospital South, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no obvious sign of trauma on the baby. A medical examiner will determine a cause of death.