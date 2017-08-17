Caval Haylett was shot while he was celebrating a big win in an all-star game. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, March 11, 2016)

More than two dozen members of rival street gangs based in the Poughkeepsie area are facing federal racketeering charges including murder, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

Teams comprised of FBI agents, New York State Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department officers and Dutchess County Sheriff’s officers began making arrests of Uptown Gang and Downtown Gang members early Thursday, the sources said.

The racketeering charges include murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. They also face drug distribution charges.

The murder charges include the March 2016 shooting death of Caval Haylett, the 18-year-old bystander gunned down at a barbecue where he had been celebrating a big win in All-Star basketball game. They also include the December 2012 slaying of Daquell LeBlanc, a 17-year-old Poughkeepsie resident, sources said.

The U.S. attorney is expected to release additional details on the investigation later Thursday.