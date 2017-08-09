A trio of armed robbers tied up workers at an AT&T store, threatened them at gunpoint and led police on a dramatic chase through a New Jersey town that ended in a car fire, police say.

Police in West Windsor say officers were called to the AT&T store on Route 1, near Penns Neck Circle, Tuesday evening, and found two workers bound with zip ties on their ankles and wrists, with their hands behind their backs. Two of the suspects were with the workers in the back storage room, and they were arrested, police say. Two loaded handguns were recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, another officer was chasing a black Chevrolet Equinox that took off when police arrived on scene. The driver weaved in and out of traffic as she tried to lose police, and sped down Route 1 as more police joined in the chase, police said.

Finally, she came to a stop on Heritage Boulevard at Federal Court, where another officer who was working a traffic assignment took her into custody.

The vehicle caught on fire "due to the extreme and intense driving," police said. The fire was safely put out.

The driver, 44-year-old Tyreane D. Tucker-Brown of Orange, New Jersey, and the alleged robbers, 53-year-old Gregory T. Smith and 47-year-old Benjamin Green, both of Philadelphia, were all arrested. They're awaiting a bail hearing at Mercer County Superior Court, police say.