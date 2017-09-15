In this photo, Amtrak’s Adirondack is seen with the historic “Great Dome” car, one of the best and most unique ways to experience the magnificent scenery and splendor of Upstate New York’s fall foliage season. The car features an upper level with windows on all sides to provide panoramic views of the changing colors of the trees, sweeping vistas of Lake Champlain and breathtaking views of the Adirondack Mountains between Albany and Montreal.

Amtrak is set to launch its popular window-covered Great Dome Car on the Adironack route in upstate New York in time for leaf-peeping season.

Dubbed the "the prettiest fall train trip in the U.S." by Country Living, the Adirondack train, which travels from New York City all the way up to Montreal, offers spectacular views of changing tree colors and Lake Champlain vistas.

People can board at New York Penn Station, but the Great Dome Car is only attached to the train at the Albany stop -- and then seats are first-come, first serve.

The historic train car is virtually all window, allowing travelers to soak in all the gorgeous autumnal views. The trip from New York City to Montreal takes about 11 hours, and a one-way ticket starts at $69.

The Great Dome Car will be available on the Adirondack route from Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 29, on select days. Find more information at amtrak.com.

The Great Dome Car is the only remaining dome car in Amtrak service. Built in 1955, it was previously used on the Chicago-Seattle Empire Builder route when the train was operated by the Great Northern Railway and the Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad.

