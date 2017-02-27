What to Know Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who already faced two murder charges, now faces a third case, Essex County prosecutors said

He had been under investigation in the death of a Philadelphia woman

Sources said in December that investigators were looking at the possibility that he was a serial killer

The 20-year-old New Jersey man accused of killing a college student and another woman in the last few months will now be charged with the murder of a Philadelphia woman as well, Essex County prosecutors said Monday.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver pleaded not guilty to murder charges in late December in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown, who was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange and whose body was found in a vacant house in Newark on Dec. 5.

He has also pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes in the death of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, a sophomore at New Jersey City University who was reported missing Nov. 23. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.

The nature of the new charge was not immediately clear, though sources said in December that Wheeler-Weaver was being investigated in the death of a missing 19-year-old Philadelphia escort whose burned body was discovered in an abandoned building in Orange.

At the time of those charges, investigators were actively looking at him as a possible serial killer, law enforcement sources familiar with the probe told News 4 New York. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Wheeler-Weaver remains in custody. He comes from a family that includes at least two law enforcement officers -- one a cop in East Orange who lives in his home and another who works for the Newark Police Department.

He was most recently employed as a security guard and was assigned to a grocery store.