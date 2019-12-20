New Jersey Man Convicted of Killing 3 Women, Including College Student From Montclair

What to Know Khalil Wheeler-Weaver has been convicted of killing three women and trying to kill a fourth

An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours Thursday before reaching its unanimous decision on multiple counts

Wheeler-Weaver now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison

A New Jersey man charged in the murders of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth was convicted on all counts.

An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours Thursday before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Wheeler-Weaver, 23, of Orange, killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016. They also accuse him of trying to kill another woman that year.

Butler was a sophomore at New Jersey City University who had been reported missing in November 2016. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.

Brown had last been seen in October of that year; her body was found in a vacant house in Newark a few months later. West, previously described by sources as an escort, was living in Union Township at the time, and was reported missing as well. Wheeler-Weaver was also accused of attacking another 34-year-old woman who survived the attack, prosecutors say.

Ultimately, he was convicted of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated arson.

Wheeler-Weaver comes from a family that includes at least two law enforcement officers -- one a cop in East Orange who, at the time of his arrest, lived in his home and another who worked for the Newark Police Department. He was most recently employed as a security guard and was assigned to a grocery store.