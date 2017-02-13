Adorable Yorkie Found Urine-Soaked, Abandoned on Side of Long Island Road | NBC New York
Adorable Yorkie Found Urine-Soaked, Abandoned on Side of Long Island Road

The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest

    Despite being exposed to the elements, the Yorkie was found in relatively good condition, animal advocates say.

    Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a young Yorkie mix on the side of a Long Island road last week, days before a monster winter storm buried much of the area under a foot of snow. 

    Animal advocates on Nassau County say the 1- to 3-year-old male dog, now named Steve, was found in a carrier, soaked in his own urine, on the side of Washington Avenue in Plainview Tuesday night.

    Despite being exposed to the elements, the young pup seemed to be in relatively good condition, advocates said.  

    The SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The dog will remain at the Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter for seven days, and if no one comes to claim him, he will be put up for adoption, the group said. 

