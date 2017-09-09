6 Injured When Car Collides With MTA Bus in Queens: Officials - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Coverage of Hurricane Irma From Florida
OLY-NY

6 Injured When Car Collides With MTA Bus in Queens: Officials

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 Injured When Car Collides With MTA Bus in Queens: Officials

    A car collided with an MTA bus in Queens on Saturday night, injuring six people, four of them seriously, fire and transit officials say.

    No passengers were aboard the Q25 bus when it was struck by the sedan shortly before 9:20 p.m. near Seventh Avenue and 127th Street in College Point.

    It appeared a second sedan was also involved in the crash, although it wasn’t clear how. The front of the sedan that hit the bus was completely destroyed, video shows.

    Six people were injured, according to officials. Four of them had serious injuries and two had minor injuries. At least one person, a woman, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in an unknown condition.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us