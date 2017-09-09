A car collided with an MTA bus in Queens on Saturday night, injuring six people, four of them seriously, fire and transit officials say.

No passengers were aboard the Q25 bus when it was struck by the sedan shortly before 9:20 p.m. near Seventh Avenue and 127th Street in College Point.

It appeared a second sedan was also involved in the crash, although it wasn’t clear how. The front of the sedan that hit the bus was completely destroyed, video shows.

Six people were injured, according to officials. Four of them had serious injuries and two had minor injuries. At least one person, a woman, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in an unknown condition.