What to Know Rain and a chance of storms are in the forecast for part of the Labor Day weekend

What's left of Harvey moved into the tri-state on Saturday evening and is expected to stick around on Sunday

Labor Day, however, is expected to be lovely, with sunny skies and 80-degree temperatures in the forecast

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought drizzly, gloomy weather to the tri-state on Sunday, but the showers should clear up for your Labor Day barbecue.

The rain is expected to linger into the early afternoon before tapering off by the evening, Storm Team 4 said. A stray storm is possible Sunday afternoon.

But the weather should be dry on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Although Sunday isn't ideal beach weather, anyone who does head to the shore should beware of rip currents. There's a high risk for rip currents at south facing Atlantic beaches, including those in New York City. New Jersey beaches have a moderate risk.

On Tuesday, skies will stay clear with highs in the mid-80s, according to Storm Team 4.

The chance of rain and storms returns on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will remain warm as highs stay in the low 80s and high 70s.

Clear, mild weather will finish off the week and kick off the weekend, Storm Team 4 says.

Meanwhile, Storm Team 4 is monitoring Hurricane Irma in the far Atlantic. Irma is predicted to be near the tri-state around Sept. 11-12, but it's too soon to tell if it will impact the area or be out at sea.