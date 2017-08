The scene of a double shooting in Jersey City.

A shooting in Jersey City on Sunday afternoon killed one man and injured another, prosecutors said.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Forrest Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A 21-year-old man was expected to survive his injuries, she said.

2 men shot in area of 319 Forrest, JC around 1:25 pm today. 19 yo shot fatally. 21 yo has non life threatening injuries. Release to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) August 13, 2017

