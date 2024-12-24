Will it be a White Christmas for New York in 2024?: See your holiday forecast

In the tri-state, some will get a White Christmas and some will fall just short.

Christmas Eve’s morning snow totaled near an inch in many places near the coast with higher totals – between 2 and 3 inches – for northwest New Jersey into the Catskills and Hudson Valley.

But with afternoon temperatures above freezing in most areas, a lot of that snow melted and hopes for a White Christmas near the coast were dashed.

Here's a look at the current snow depth shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

By the National Weather Service’s definition, a White Christmas is one where there is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 o’clock Christmas morning. That will definitely be the case in higher elevations of New Jersey into the Poconos, Catskills and much of the Hudson Valley. But the closer to the coast you get, the snow cover will fall short.

Weather on Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah will be nice and quiet. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s under dry skies.

If you’re celebrating Hanukkah at sundown Wednesday, the evening will be just as nice. Clear skies and a manageable winter chill.

Heading toward the last several days of 2024, expect warmer temperatures and higher chances for rain.

There will be a couple of low pressure systems impacting the tri-state next week – one of which could bring light rain to area New Year’s Eve festivities.

It’s still a week away, so the forecast is bound to change, but be prepared for at least a little wet stuff as we count down to 2025!