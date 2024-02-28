Tri-state temperatures set to tumble for chilly end to the workweek

A strong cold front will deliver big changes to the tri-state area’s weather for the finish of the workweek.

Unusually warm late-winter weather ahead of the front on Wednesday will be replaced by wintry feel Thursday morning.

The strong southwest wind keeping temperatures in the 50s Wednesday evening will shift from the Northwest overnight and bring in drier, colder air.

Overnight wind gusts will reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour, with winds continuing to be gusty into Thursday.

By Thursday morning, temperatures in New York City will be near freezing, with wind chills near 20 degrees. In fact, most of the tri-state will wake up to wind chill temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. In the higher elevations of the Catskills and Poconos, the wind chill could dip to single digits.

The day will feel cold start-to-finish. In the afternoon, actual temperatures will climb to near 40, but it will only feel like the low 30s.

The good news for those of you who are weary of cold weather is that the cold snap will be short-lived. By the weekend, we can expect highs back in the 50s!