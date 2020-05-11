Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds and Hail Possible Around Tri-State Monday

What to Know It's still cool Monday but with showers; Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon

Near record low temperatures possible early Tuesday and Wednesday morning

morning Conditions get much warmer by the end of the week witih highs around 80 degrees on Friday

After the bright and beautiful Mother's Day, clouds and showers will quickly take over and some thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible.

With highs only making it into the lower 60s at best, some atmospheric instability could lead to the possibility of some scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening Monday. A few stronger storms north and east of the city could produce locally damaging winds, and potential some small hail, Storm Team 4 says.

Colder air from the northwest will rush back into the region again overnight, bringing temperatures back down near record lows again early Tuesday morning, where freeze watches and warnings, as well as a frost advisory, have all been issued.

Click here to see the latest weather alerts in your area.

Despite plenty of sunshine during the day Tuesday, conditions will stay breezy and cool with highs only reaching the upper 50s at best. Tuesday night will be another near-record cold night, but at least temperatures will gradually begin to trend upwards through the end of the workweek.

The next round of showers is expected Friday.