Spring Scorcher: 90-Degree Temps Expected for Hot, Humid Weekend — With Severe Storm Threat

The official start of summer isn't for another month, and we're still a week away from the unofficial start on Memorial Day Weekend — but that isn't stopping summer-like weather from hitting the tri-state this weekend.

The highs for Saturday are expected to push close to or hit 90 with mostly cloudy skies, Storm Team 4 says. There is a chance for some thunderstorms to develop Saturday afternoon or evening, though they will be mostly scattered thunderstorms and nothing widespread for the region.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More sunshine can be expected for Sunday, along with higher humidity and higher temperatures. With highs in the low 90s, it will be the hottest day so far this year, and dew points in the 60s will make it feel like a hot day in July.

Not overwhelming humidity yet but... pair that muggier air with highs in the 90s and Sunday is gonna feel like mid-July. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Sze08lCDS8 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 21, 2021

For anyone looking to head to the Jersey Shore to escape the heat (or just get the first tan of the season) either day of the weekend, be careful around the water. There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents, and life guards are not on duty at this time of year yet.

The increase in both humidity and temperature makes for a better setup for storm development Sunday evening. Severe weather is possible, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Most of the storms look like they will hit areas west and northwest of the city, but there's still a risk for the places like the Jersey Shore and Long Island as well.

The storms come as we wait for the first named storm of the upcoming hurricane season. There are two systems currently developing (one in the Gulf of Mexico, the other near Bermuda) that could become Ana and/or Bill in the next few days.

June 1 marks the official start of the hurricane season, which runs through November 30. Coming off a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected. Of those named storms, six to ten are expected to be hurricanes and three to five could be major hurricanes

Tropical Update: Chance of formation over the next 48 hours has been increased for both disturbances. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/dRlCODDbsc — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 21, 2021

Once this weekend's thunderstorms around here move on, the hot air is expected to head out along with them — but not for long. Monday looks to be much cooler, with temperatures not getting out of the 60s under cloudy skies. It warms up a bit Tuesday for a much more seasonable day, but then expect another hot day at or approaching 90 on Wednesday.

The weather cools back down once again for the end of the work week heading into Memorial Day Weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s from Thursday-Monday with scattered thunderstorms three of the days, including over both weekend days. As of now, Memorial Day itself looks like it will be overcast but pleasant, with temperatures sitting right at 80 degrees.