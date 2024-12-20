Snowfall forecast: Flakes falling across tri-state ahead of frigid weekend

Light to moderate snow is moving through the New York area on Friday morning.

A News 4 crew spotted some flakes falling in Huntington on Long Island.

News 4's Greg Cergol captured this beautiful shot of snow falling in Huntington, NY on Friday morning.

The snow, or a rain/snow mix, is expected to continue through the early afternoon. Areas north and west of NYC will stay mainly snow through tomorrow morning and pick up 1 to 3 inches.

Central Park could still manage its first measurable snow of the season either Friday or Saturday. A dusting to an inch of snow is expected by Saturday morning in NYC, Westchester, Fairfield, on Long Island, and along coastal New Jersey.

Winds kick up Saturday with gusts of 25+ mph likely and wind chills staying in the teens. Dangerous cold really settles in Sunday with morning wind chills in the city falling into the single digits.

Another quick-moving system rolls through Tuesday, bringing a light mix to the area (rain/snow).

After that, from Christmas through the last weekend of 2024, we’ll ‘warm’ a bit, above freezing and in the 40s.