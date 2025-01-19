When is the snow starting and when will it be the heaviest?: See the timeline

The largest snowstorm in years is expected to blanket the New York City metro area Sunday.

Many people may be waking up Sunday morning and wondering, "where is the snow?" Snow lovers don't need to worry, because it's on its way.

The snow is expected to start falling lightly in the immediate New York City area around 11 a.m. but will really move in by early afternoon. We will see rain mixing in with the snow at first, especially near the coast.

With the mild temperatures in the air, we will see some melting and low impacts through 4 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m., we'll see temperatures drop to freezing and that's when travel will become most dangerous.

The worst weather will happen between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. with some heavy snow bands dropping an inch per hour, leading to snow covered roads and poor visibility.

The snow tapers to light snow and flurries between 9 p.m. and midnight, and then temperatures come crashing down.

Snow forecast amounts

We expect a general 3 to 5 inches in the New York City metro area. Further inland parts of northern New Jersey, upper Hudson Valley and into Connecticut, 5 to 8 inches are likely. And some higher elevation areas of northwest New Jersey, the hills of Connecticut and northern part of the Hudson Valley could get as much as a foot of snow.

You can always get the latest forecast from Storm Team 4 in the NBC New York app or here.