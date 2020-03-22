Rainy Monday on Tap; Snow Possible North and West of NYC

What to Know Clouds building across the tri-state Sunday night will bring rain — and some snow — to the area, Storm Team 4 says

In New York City and along the coast, the precipitation could start as snow, but will quickly change to rain

The suburbs north and west of the city, meanwhile, could see several inches of snow during the day

Clouds building across the tri-state Sunday night will bring rain — and some snow — to the area, Storm Team 4 says.

In New York City and along the coast, the precipitation could start as snow, but will quickly change to rain, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

The showers could be heavy at times in the city and continue into the evening.

The suburbs north and west of the city, meanwhile, could see several inches of snow during the day.

The precipitation will move out of the area by Tuesday; the day is expected to be partly cloudy, with a high of 58 degrees.