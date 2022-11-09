Tropical Storm Nicole Eyes Northeast After Florida Hit; See Potential NYC Impacts Here

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday.

At this point, the tri-state area is expected to see a generally widespread 1 to 2 inches of water, with locally higher amounts possible in spots. A frontal system moving into the region Friday into Saturday is expected to interact with Nicole, bringing higher totals. Much could change over the next day depending on the storm track. (Track it live here.)

Wind gusts could top 40 mph in spots, with the worst weather expected to hit overnight Friday into Saturday. Flash flooding is a concern for most of the tri-state, but especially well north and west of New York City.

Nicole is still forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday -- and most of the state's eastern coast could see 3- to 5-foot storm surges, which could be dangerous. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings, along with storm surge warnings and watches, are already in effect for some.

Severe Weather Risk for Friday

Friday Flood Threat

Once the system passes, temperatures plunge from the mid-60s to the mid-to-high 40s, where they're expected to stay through the better part of next week. It is November, after all.

Along Florida’s central Atlantic coast, nervous county managers warned residents that the tropical storm could bring more flooding and beach erosion only weeks after Ian inundated the region with unprecedented levels of water.

In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, county officials advised coastal residents to consider moving to a safer location as soon as possible.

Volusia County Emergency Director Jim Judge said the area could get 4 inches to 8 inches of rain and winds strong enough to cause flooding and widespread power outages, along with more permanent damage.

“We need to take this storm very seriously because it could cause more coastal erosion, which could be devastating to our beachfront properties impacted by Hurricane Ian,” Judge said in a statement.

Volusia County is one of the few Florida counties where driving is permitted on beaches. Vehicles were being prohibited on the sand starting Tuesday until the storm passes. County officials said repairs to sea walls damaged by Ian were on hold. Building inspectors also were keeping their eyes on the structural integrity of about two dozen oceanfront homes already damaged by Ian and threatened by the new storm.

“The potential for impacts is very significant in terms of erosion,” said Jessica Fentress, coastal division director for Volusia County. “They are calling for a swell event, on top of high tide on top of a wind situation.”

In Seminole County, northeast of Orlando, officials opened sandbag distribution locations on Monday.

Just as waters had receded from hundreds of residents’ homes, Seminole County faced the prospect of getting 7 inches of rain in some areas from Danielle, said Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency manager.

Officials also worried about the dangers from winds blowing large piles of debris still on the roads and in yards left over from Ian.

“No one wants to hear that but that is what it looks like as of today,” Harris said at a news conference Monday. “We are trying to prepare our community for the worst and hoping for the best.”

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.