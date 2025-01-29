Wind advisory ahead of cold and rain for NYC metro area

A wind advisory has been issued Wednesday for the tri-state promising to bring strong gusts followed by cold temperatures for the New York City area.

The wind advisory is in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday and could bring gusts of up to 50 mph with sustained winds in the 20-25 mph range.

"Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, & cause power outages. Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving," New York City's emergency management office warned.

Warmer temperatures will be present for the start of the afternoon before it turns colder later in the day into the evening.

While the temperatures Thursday morning will hover slightly below the freezing mark, it will feel like the teens thanks to the wind. Make sure you bundle up your kids heading out to the bus stop Thursday morning or before their walk to school, it will be quite cold.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

We’ll have a windy, cold day Thursday followed by our second low pressure area Friday that will be in more precipitation -- this time of the rain variety.

Friday’s precipitation will be far and away the most impressive. But thanks to temperatures well above freezing in Central Park, we’re looking ahead to all rain in the city. Further north and west, where temperatures are cooler, an icy glaze is possible at the onset before switching over to rain. The region is unlikely to get any snow from this.

But it will be a decent soaking. We are primed to see more rain in Central Park on Friday alone than we have seen over the course of the entire month so far. Dust off your umbrellas and rain jackets, you’ll want to grab both before heading out the door on Friday.

Another dry day Saturday followed by our third low pressure system on Sunday.

Sunday is our final precipitation chance on the horizon. But, once again, snow is looking increasingly unlikely for the city. Current forecast data suggests some light snow at the onset of the system that will switchover to rain. The shift to rain will greatly hinder any chance for accumulating snow since anything that falls, meager as it will already be, will melt from the subsequent rain.

After Sunday, we’re in for a dry stretch of days. We’ll have to wait until we get a little further into February before another chance for snow comes up.