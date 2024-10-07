Hurricane Milton latest: See Florida evacuation zones

Hurricane Milton strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers, threatening a 12-foot storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

More than 50 of Florida's counties are under states of emergency.

Track the latest evacuation orders of residents from the state here:

Mandatory evacuation zones

Charlotte County: Charlotte County Emergency Management has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Red Zone-A and Orange Zone-B. The evacuation also includes residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes.

Hillsborough County: Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the County starting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Citrus County: Starting Tuesday morning at 8AM.

Manatee County: Evacuations of all persons in Level A, B, and C—and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes—ahead of Hurricane Milton beginning at 2 p.m., Monday October 7.

Hernando County: Mandatory evacuation orders have been announced to start at 8am on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.

Voluntary/information

Glades County: Voluntary

Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations will go into effect Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m. for the following: Evacuation Zones A and B Everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco. Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding. Everyone in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards. Voluntary evacuations will go into effect Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m. for the following: Evacuation Zone C Everyone registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident. Everyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss.

Pinellas County: Evacuation Order: Pinellas County has issued an evacuation order for all residential healthcare facilities within Zone A, B and C. A mandatory evacuation for all special needs residents in these zones begins at noon today (Oct. 7, 2024). The mandatory orders are only for these facilities, but Pinellas County is encouraging voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone A, B and C and mobile homes in advance of possible mandatory orders later today. At-risk residents can evacuate only a few miles to higher ground and safe structures outside of Zone C.

Sarasota County: Update 7:20 a.m. Oct. 7: If you are in Sarasota County and you live in Level A or close to Level A, a manufactured home community or a mobile or boat home, NOW is the time to implement your plan, whether it’s staying with a family member or friend in a different level or leaving the area. If your plan is to leave the area, do so now, today, Monday.

Okeechobee County: Voluntary

For the latest information, visit this website.