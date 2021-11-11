Storm Team 4

It's Time: The First Snow Map of the Season Is Here

Temperatures will crash Sunday, with wind chills for some in the 20s, and then a possible storm Monday could bring the coldest areas some flakes

You knew it had to happen eventually.

The first measurable snow of this season for parts of the greater New York area could be on the way as soon as Saturday -- and then again Monday, Storm Team 4 says.

We start out wet, then cold. Heavier rain arrives mid-to-late morning Friday and lingers into the early afternoon. It'll be dry Friday night through Saturday morning, before another line of rain swings through late Saturday afternoon into early evening. That storm could leave a bit of snow in Sullivan and Ulster counties.

Then, the chill. Much cooler air follows the storm, with temperatures dropping to the 30s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s on Sunday morning.

Monday brings the chance of rain for much of the area -- but it'll be cold enough that there could be measurable snow in the northwest part of the region.

Still no snow for New York City, though -- yet. (According to the National Weather Service, there's been at least a trace of snow in Central Park six of the last 10 Novembers.)

